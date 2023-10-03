Cryptonewsbreaks CCW To Serve As Official Newswire For Blockchain Economy Dubai Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CryptoCurrencyWire
(“CCW”), one of 60+ brands of
IBN
(“InvestorBrandNetwork”), today announced its collaboration with
Blockchain Economy Summit
as the official newswire for the 8th edition of the
Blockchain Economy Dubai
event. IBN will also serve as an official media partner for the event, which is slated to take place at the iconic Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Center on Oct. 4-5, 2023. As the event's official newswire, CCW will disseminate announcements, syndicate editorial content and provide comprehensive news coverage to generate widespread interest across target markets, including investors, consumers, industry professionals and journalists.
“The Blockchain Economy Summit is an important conference series for the crypto, AI and web3 sectors, said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for IBN.“We are very pleased to leverage our network of digital channels to drive broader recognition for the upcoming summit. With the Dubai edition of the event now in its eighth iteration, it has established an impressive track record of producing groundbreaking and sector-redefining experiences.”
To view the full press release, visit
