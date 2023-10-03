Cryptonewsbreaks CCW To Serve As Official Newswire For Blockchain Economy Dubai Event

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”), one of 60+ brands of

IBN

(“InvestorBrandNetwork”), today announced its collaboration with

Blockchain Economy Summit

as the official newswire for the 8th edition of the

Blockchain Economy Dubai

event. IBN will also serve as an official media partner for the event, which is slated to take place at the iconic Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Center on Oct. 4-5, 2023. As the event's official newswire, CCW will disseminate announcements, syndicate editorial content and provide comprehensive news coverage to generate widespread interest across target markets, including investors, consumers, industry professionals and journalists.

“The Blockchain Economy Summit is an important conference series for the crypto, AI and web3 sectors, said Jonathan Keim, director of communications for IBN.“We are very pleased to leverage our network of digital channels to drive broader recognition for the upcoming summit. With the Dubai edition of the event now in its eighth iteration, it has established an impressive track record of producing groundbreaking and sector-redefining experiences.”

To view the full press release, visit



About IBN

IBN

consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

(“DBP”), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial

syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3)

Press Release Enhancement

to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing

social media

audience; (5) a full array of

corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:



CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office



CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN