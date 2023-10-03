Pakistan Sees Significant Drop In Polio Cases Amid Continuous Vaccination: PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Pakistani caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar

Two cases of poliovirus were reported in Pakistan in 2023 as compared to 20 cases in 2022, mainly owing to the continuation of anti-polio drives at the national level as well as ensuring high vaccination coverage, Kakar said while chairing a meeting of the National Task Force for polio eradication on Monday.

Pakistan is committed to continuing efforts till complete eradication of the crippling disease from the country, the prime minister said, adding that a special anti-polio campaign should be arranged in high-risk areas.

Calling upon every section of society to play a role in polio eradication, he said everyone including parents, teachers, and scholars needs to participate to ensure a safe and healthy future for the children of the country.

On Monday, Pakistan launched a nationwide polio eradication drive with the aim of reaching over 43 million children across the South Asian country, according to the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination. ■

