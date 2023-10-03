Mass Food Poisoning Affects 71 In Kyrgyzstan


10/3/2023 11:03:31 PM

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A mass poisoning incident has affected 71 people in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

According to the authorities, the incident, registered on Sunday, was caused by the consumption of shawarma at two fast food outlets in the city.

The condition of the victims is relatively satisfactory, said the authorities. ■

Author
  • Famagusta Gazette

MENAFN03102023006374013804ID1107183860

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search