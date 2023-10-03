6 Pro-Iran Militants Killed In Israeli Strikes Near Syrian-Iraqi Border: Monitor

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Six non-Syrian, pro-Iran fighters were killed on Monday night in an Israeli missile attack on military sites in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour near the Syrian-Iraqi border, a war monitor reported on Tuesday.

The latest strikes hit positions of the pro-Iran militias in the city of al-Bukamal in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour, including a conduit for supplies coming to the militias from Iran via Iraq, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The strikes also hit a radar battalion in the same area, injuring four Syrian government soldiers, two of whom were in critical condition, the observatory added.

The attack is the latest in a string of Israeli targeting of Syrian military sites, including those belonging to the pro-Iran militias, which fought alongside the Syrian army in the battles against Islamic State (IS) in eastern Syria.

The Syrian army released a short statement after midnight, confirming the strikes in the vicinity of Deir al-Zour, without giving details about the targeted sites, but reported the injury of two soldiers and material losses. ■

Famagusta Gazette





Author