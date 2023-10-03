Expo 2023 Doha To Have Extensive Ambulance Coverage

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ambulance Service at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) will provide adequate services covering Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park, Saleh al-Meqareh, assistant executive director, told local Arabic daily Arrayah.

Two ambulances have been allocated to serve Expo 2023 Doha, in addition to providing within the venue, patrols on bicycles, golf carts, or foot. An emergency plan has been put in place in case more than two ambulances are needed. Further, two medical clinics will operate during the exhibition's working hours and extend beyond the daily events until the complete departure of the audience from the event venue.

The ambulance coverage for the Expo will vary from day to day. There will be regular coverage on days that do not feature events or performances, while special coverage will be provided on event days and during concerts that attract large audiences. Additionally, there will be special coverage during weekends and holidays.

Al-Meqareh said that there will be supervisors and communication officers at the event locations to ensure coordination and communication with the National Command Centre. Also, there will be supervisors from the Ministry of Public Health to ensure the safety of the food on displayed at the various outlets.

There will be special ambulance coverage for events expected to take place on Lusail Boulevard throughout the six months of the Expo. This coverage will be provided through ambulance vehicles from HMC or in cooperation with Qatar Red Crescent Society. He stressed that any event falling under the Expo will be studied and assessed by the Risk Assessment Department to determine the appropriate coverage.

The ambulance fleet consists of approximately 120 diverse vehicles, in addition to 40 dedicated to transport patients who are unable to go to hospitals for their medical appointments. There is also an air ambulance service with two aircraft allocated and operating 24/7 to transport emergency cases from remote areas to the hospital as quickly as possible.

MENAFN03102023000067011011ID1107183853