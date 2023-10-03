Biden Thanks Amir For Mediation In Freeing Americans From Iran

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received a phone call Tuesday from Joe Biden, President of the friendly United States of America.

During the call, they discussed strategic ties between the two countries and aspects of supporting and strengthening them in a range of fields, in addition to sharing perspectives on developments in the region, along with regional and international developments of common concern.

President Biden expressed, during the call, his deep thanks and appreciation for the mediation led by Qatar that resulted in the release of a number of American citizens detained in Iran and their return to their homeland and relatives, noting Qatar's effective and constructive role on the international stage.

For his part, His Highness the Amir affirmed Qatar's belief in dialogue as the only way of resolving disputes and establishing peace, as well as proceeding with the state's efforts in mediation and disputes resolution, adding that Qatar's commitment to its role as a reliable international mediator is not limited by regional borders, but goes far beyond to contribute to efforts to establish peace globally.

