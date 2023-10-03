DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces September Mining Results, Management Interview

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB US: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) (“DMG”), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces September 2023 preliminary mining results: DMG mined 52.4 bitcoin with 0.75 EH/s realized hashrate. DMG's bitcoin balance as of September 30, 2023 was 469 bitcoin. While DMG's realized hashrate increased versus the prior month, it was well below its installed nameplate hashrate due mainly to ongoing heat issues. With expected cooler seasonal temperatures and receipt of miners at the end of September that has increased the company's nameplate hashrate to 1.2 EH/s, DMG expects an increase in its realized hashrate in October.



DMG Management Interview on McNallie Money,“Can Bitcoin Miners Survive the Halving?”

DMG's CEO Sheldon Bennett and COO Steven Eliscu were recently interviewed by Bryce McNallie, host of McNallie Money, as part of a series,“Can Bitcoin Miners Survive the Halving?”

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is an environmentally friendly vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end digital solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG's sustainable businesses are segmented into two business lines under the Core and Core+ strategies and unified through DMG's vertical integration.

