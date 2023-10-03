(MENAFN- 3BL) Dr. Charles Owubah leads Action Against Hunger USA's executive team in providing leadership and strategic direction.
Leaders are often called on to respond to urgent needs, from issues arising in day-to-day operations to emergencies ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to natural disasters. While it's undeniably vital work, we must do more to recognize and prioritize prevention.
What: Prevention As A Paradigm
Preventative measures can have a truly transformative impact by addressing social challenges before they become crises. By investing in prevention, we can reduce suffering, increase well-being and create sustainable change.
Read more here: The Power Of Prevention (forbes) .
MENAFN03102023007202015466ID1107183840
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.