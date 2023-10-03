(MENAFN- 3BL) Dr. Charles Owubah leads Action Against Hunger USA's executive team in providing leadership and strategic direction.

Leaders are often called on to respond to urgent needs, from issues arising in day-to-day operations to emergencies ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to natural disasters. While it's undeniably vital work, we must do more to recognize and prioritize prevention.

What: Prevention As A Paradigm

Preventative measures can have a truly transformative impact by addressing social challenges before they become crises. By investing in prevention, we can reduce suffering, increase well-being and create sustainable change.

Read more here: The Power Of Prevention (forbes) .