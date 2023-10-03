Opportunities For North American Stakeholders To Shape The Future Of GRI Standards

(MENAFN- 3BL) GRI in North America is excited to announce open opportunities for individuals in the region to contribute to the continued success of the world's most widely used standards for sustainability reporting – the GRI Standards.

Open Call for Members to Join the Global Sustainability Standards Board

An open call is extended to individuals of high integrity with relevant professional experience to apply for membership on the Global Sustainability Standards Board , which is responsible for developing and issuing the GRI Standards. The GSSB works exclusively in the public interest according to the vision and mission of GRI and includes a wide range of expertise and international representation, providing multi-stakeholder perspectives on sustainability reporting.

While all applications will be considered, there are specific vacancies for members with a focus on business and investment institutions. All appointments are on a voluntary basis for a three-year term, starting from 1 January 2024. Find out more about the remit, expectations, responsibilities, constituencies, and time commitment, as well as details of the nomination and selection process, and how to apply.

The nomination period for applications is open until November 3rd, 2023 (05.59 pm EST).

Open Call for Members to Join the Stakeholder Council

The Stakeholder Council is the formal stakeholder forum within the GRI governance structure and advises the Board on strategic issues. The Council's key governance functions include supporting the Supervisory Board and Management Board with regard to elevating sustainability reporting practices worldwide to a level equivalent to financial reporting in terms of comparability, verifiability, timeliness and generally accepted practices; and promoting international harmonization, to enhance effective decision-making. The members represent core constituencies in GRI's network: Business, Civil Society Organization, Investment Institution, Labor, and Mediating Institution. Stakeholders interested in participating are encouraged to submit their interest here .

The call for nominations to the Stakeholder Council is open until October 25th, 2023.

Economic Impact Working Group Recruitment Underway

On September 19th GRI announced the commencement of the recruitment of working group members interested in participating in the revision of the Economic Impact Standard. Stakeholders from all constituencies with experience in assessing the impact of organizations on the economy as well as in sustainability reporting are welcome to participate in this opportunity.

The project will be implemented in three phases, and the recruitment is focused on convening technical experts who would like to join our Project Working Group for Phase 1 (GRI 201: Economic Performance ) and 2 (GRI 205: Anti-corruption ; GRI 206: Anti-competitive Behavior and GRI 415: Public Policy ) of the Topic Standard Project for Economic Impact.

If you would like to be considered for a place in the working group, please send your resume and a completed application form to: . Information on the project can be found on the project webpage .

Nominations for the Working Group are being accepted until October 19th, 2023.