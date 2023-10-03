Capex Dips In Q2, May Stay Muted For A While

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "Mumbai: New investment proposals continued their precipitous fall across India in the September-ended quarter, both on a sequential and a year-on-year basis, new data from the project-tracking database of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed. As India approaches the election season, the decline could only sustain, if past trends are anything to go by.

