55 Chinese Sailors Killed In Submarine Tragedy China Dismisses Classified UK Defence Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An undisclosed UK defence report hints at a devastating incident involving a Chinese submarine, the '093-417', in the Yellow Sea. The report suggests that 55 Chinese sailors, including the captain and 21 officers, may have died due to a“catastrophic failure” in the vessel's oxygen systems, the Daily Mail reported. There has been no confirmation from China yet alleged accident led to a series of system failures that took approximately six hours to resolve. During this window, the onboard oxygen system purportedly malfunctioned, poisoning the crew. It appears that the submarine ran into a trap originally meant to ensnare British and US submarines, the publication added Read: China to hold Himalayan forum meet near Arunachal border on Oct 4-5, Pakistan to attendChina's official stance has been a blanket denial, even as they reportedly abstained from seeking international assistance. The UK government and Royal Navy, when approached by the publication, remained tight-lipped, declining to comment on the specifics of this highly-classified report.A British submariner, discussing the incident anonymously, shed light on the potential air treatment failures that could lead to such grim circumstances.

The advanced CO2 absorption and oxygen generation technologies possessed by certain countries, he pointed out to the publication, may not be as readily available to others, deepening the vulnerabilities at sea Read: IAF seeks mountain radars to look deep into China as border dispute continuesThe incident is particularly critical given that the Type 093 submarines, spanning 351 feet, are among China's modern and quietest fleets, and had entered service within the last 15 years.

Located off the coast of China's Shandong Province, where the alleged sinking is understood to have occurred, the situation, if confirmed, could have rippling effects on maritime strategies and international relations the original Daily Mail story HERE.

