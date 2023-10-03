World Animal Day 2023: Pandas To Giraffes, 7 Fun Facts About Animals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Animal Day is celebrated on October 4th each year and is an international day of action for animal rights and welfare.

Pandas to Giraffes, 7 fun facts about animals



African farmers use beehive fences to deter elephants from trampling their crops. The elephants are averse to the stinging bees.

Due to their unique anatomy, kangaroos are unable to move their legs independently, which means they can't hop in reverse.

Pandas have a modified wrist bone that functions almost like a thumb. This adaptation, known as a "pseudo-thumb" or "false thumb," helps them grip bamboo more effectively.





Cows can form close friendships and even experience stress when separated from their "best friends."

Male Adélie penguins offer female penguins pebbles as a form of "proposal" for mating.





Despite their long necks, giraffes have the same number of neck vertebrae as humans, which is seven.