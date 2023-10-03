Kerala News LIVE: Widespread Rainfall In State Today; Holiday For Educational Institutions In Capital

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.12 AM: Job scam linked to Health Minister's office: Police record first arrest

On Tuesday, an individual involved in the fake job scam

linked to the office of Kerala's health minister Veena George was taken into custody by the Cantonment Police. Advocate Raheez, a native of Kozhikode and a friend of the

accused

Akhil Sajeev,

who was named accused in the case.

Raheez was allegedly involved in creating fake emails and letters under the names of the minister's personal assistant and Ayush Mission.

8.04 AM:

Widespread rainfall in state today; Holiday for educational institutions in capital

Kerala will continue to receive widespread rainfall today.

Although there is no specific rain warning in any district, heavy rain is expected in isolated places. Even today there is more chance of rain in south Kerala. Fishing is prohibited in Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts.

Due to incessant rainfall, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions in the capital city on Wednesday (Oct 4). District collector Geromic George said in a release that the holiday will also apply to professional colleges and Kendriya Vidyalaya.



