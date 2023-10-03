Laughta takes home BBC Introducing One To Watch AIM Award

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Riyadh, October 3, 2023: MDLBEAST Records is proud to announce that Laughta, the trailblazing British-Lebanese rapper and a recent signee to the label, has taken home the prestigious BBC Introducing ‘One To Watch’ award at the AIM Independent Music Awards, London. This prestigious recognition not only underscores her rising influence in the UK’s musical landscape, but her promising global future as a MDLBEAST Records artist.



In addition to clinching this esteemed award, Laughta also captivated the audience at the Independent Music Awards with a performance of her upcoming single, “Ain’t The Same.” accompanied by percussionists from the Saudi National Orchestra. The single, set to release on October 12, marks her debut under MDLBEAST Records with a slew of hard hitting collabs, further solidifying the label's commitment to nurturing exceptional talent.



Widely supported across the UK radio landscape, Laughta's natural charisma and ability to spot emerging talent have earned her a spotlight on BBC Radio 1’s Soundsystem and her 'Laughta Gas Show' on Reprezent Radio. Through these platforms, she champions up-and-coming artists, making a commitment to feature a diverse and equal lineup of artists.



The AIM Independent Music Awards, known for celebrating the achievements of independent artists, labels, and industry players, acknowledges Laughta's outstanding contribution to the UK's thriving independent music sector. Her recent UK tour, which enchanted audiences in cities like Glasgow, Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham, and London, serves as a further testament to her growing fan base.



Developed during her tenure with Music Commission as the inaugural 'Artist in Residence' at the Music Hub in Riyadh, Laughta's upcoming project promises a harmonious fusion of diverse musical landscapes, with collaborations featuring Sudanese artist Agineri, viral sensation Mo AlSahli, bilingual Mexican artist Poe Leos, rising star Kali B, and Riyadh-based rapper Beast. With her limitless potential, Laughta’s unique blend of talent, cultural fusion, and originality make her the perfect pairing with the rising MDLBEAST Records.



MENAFN03102023006841014746ID1107183772