Msheireb Downtown Doha Announces 40 New Speakers for the 17th Annual Global Wellness Summit in Qatar

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Msheireb Properties, host of the 17th Annual Global Wellness Summit, announced the speaker lineup for the premier event in the global wellness industry. More than 40 regional and international experts on global wellness and holistic well-being will headline the Summit agenda, with a focus on mental health and wellbeing, traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine, and the latest trends across all wellness industry verticals.





The Summit is taking place from November 6-9, 2023 at the world’s first sustainably regenerated district in Msheireb Downtown Doha. Registration is open on the Global Wellness Summit website.





With a focus on global wellness and holistic well-being, the Global Wellness Summit serves as the ultimate platform for industry leaders, visionaries, and innovators to come together and shape the future of the wellness economy. The event attracts renowned thought leaders and speakers from across the globe, making it an essential gathering for anyone invested in the wellness sector.







The list of prominent speakers includes:



· HRH Princess Tatiana Blatnik of Greece and Denmark, International Ambassador of The Hellenic Initiative and Philanthropist at mindful mental health movement Breathe Hellas;



· Eng Ali Al Kuwari, Msheireb Properties CEO;



· Andy Coulson, award-winning journalist and host of the podcast “Crisis What Crisis?”;



· Andy Preece, Director at the Buro Happold Sport and Entertainment Advisory Group;



· Anita Mendiratta, Special Advisor to the Secretary General of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation;



· Dr. Anjan Chatterjee, Professor of Neurology, Psychology and Architecture, and Founding Director of the Penn Centre for Neuroaesthetics;



· Cathy Feliciano-Chon, Global Wellness Summit Advisory Board member;



· Craig Collin, President and COO at Tavistock, a real estate developer focusing on thoughtful planning, design and construction;



· Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator and Chief Medical and Science Advisor at pathogen purification company ActivePure;



· Deyan Sudjic, architect, author and broadcaster, recipient of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his contributions to the arts and sciences, and director emeritus of the Design Museum in London;



· Freddie Moross, Founder and CEO of music-for-wellbeing company, Myndstream;



· Professor Gerry Bodeker, public health researcher with a focus on integrative medicine and lifespan wellness;



· Jessica Jesse, CEO and Creative Director of wellness lifestyle brand BuDhaGirl LLC;



· Dr. Jonathan Leary, holistic and sports medicine expert, CEO and Founder of social wellness club Remedy Place;



· Kane Sarhan, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of wellness and lifestyle brand The Well;



· Krip Rojanastien, Chairman and CEO of Chiva-Som International Health Resorts;



· Dr. Li Wu, Founder of Virtusan, an innovative digital and in-person science-based platform dedicated to behavioral changes;



· Michelle A. Williams, Dean of the Faculty, Harvard’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health;



· Nerio Alessandri, Founder and CEO of Technogym, a global supplier of products, technologies, and solutions for the wellness and fitness sectors;



· Noella Gabriel, Co-founder and Global President of the Elemis skincare brand;



· Oriele Frank, Co-founder, Chief Product and Sustainability Officer for the Elemis skincare brand;



· Patricia Ladis, Founder of WiseBody Physical Therapy, Co-founder of First 1,000 Days of Wellness;



· Ramla Ali, a British-Somali professional boxer, model, and activist, brand ambassador with SIRO Hotels, Cartier, and UNICEF;



· Rebecca Parekh, Co-founder and CEO of wellness and lifestyle brand The Well;



· Dr. Richard Carmona, former Surgeon General of the US and Chief of Health Innovations at Canyon Ranch;



· Sarah Miller, European Editor of Travel + Leisure, founding editor-in-chief of Condé Nast Traveller UK, and Founder and CEO of Sarah Miller & Partners;



· Simone Biles, U.S. gymnast and mental health advocate;



· Simon Shelley, Global Vice President of Programme Partnerships at BBC Studios;



· Sophie Howe, Sustainability Futures and Wellbeing Adviser and former Future Generations Commissioner for Wales;



· Susie Ellis, Global Wellness Summit and Global Wellness Institute Chair and CEO;



· Thierry Malleret, Co-founder and Managing Partner of the Monthly Barometer predictive analysis provided to private investors;



· Timbaland, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning producer;



· Dr. Tony Nader, expert in the science of consciousness and human development and Head of Transcendental Meditation;



· Veronica Schreibeis Smith AIA, NCARB, LEED AP, leads Vera Iconica, a brand focused on creating environments that support optimal human and planetary wellbeing;



· Vlada Tusco, Senior Partner Manager at storytelling platform BBC Studios;



· Dr. William Kapp, CEO of personalised healthcare provider Fountain Life;







Regional Speakers



· Phillipe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International, which owns the Atlantis Resort and Residences and One&Only Resorts brands worldwide;



· Jeremy Jauncey, Founder and CEO of travel industry company Beautiful Destinations;



· Dr. Bibi Ayesha Lockhat, Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) Specialist at Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar;



· Dana Nassour, Director of Content at Fashion Trust Arabia







Registration for the 17th Annual Global Wellness Summit is now open. Visit the Global Wellness Summit website to find out more and register to attend this year in Msheireb Downtown Doha.







-ends-







About Msheireb Properties



Msheireb Properties is a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Sciences and Community Development and Qatar's leading sustainable property developer, supporting the goals of Qatar’s 2030 Vision and Qatar Foundation’s objectives.







Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.







Its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha, is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts, which employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.







It is an integrated city that embraces modern, fully furnished residential units, a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery by AccorHotels, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb- the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region.







About the Global Wellness Summit



The Global Wellness Summit serves as the beating heart of the multi-trillion-dollar global wellness economy. This vital conference attracts renowned wellness leaders from across the globe, facilitating powerful relationships, strategic investments, and the exchange of game-changing business ideas. As the foremost global gathering on the business of wellness, the summit drives collaboration, inspires innovation, and identifies emerging trends.





This year’s Summit is dedicated to the theme “A Time of Transformation” and will be hosted by Msheireb Downtown Doha in Qatar, deemed as one of the most forward-thinking and sustainable city districts worldwide. From global experts on travel and hospitality, to elite athletes highlighting the intersections of sports and wellness, to researchers addressing the future of longevity medicine, the speakers at the 17th annual Global Wellness Summit illustrate the breadth of the wellness economy and the brilliant minds that will gather to discuss the future of wellness







