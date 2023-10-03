Gupshup Named Meta's "Partner of the Year 2023" Award for Innovation in Business Messaging

(MENAFN- RLM PR) Gupshup—the world''s leading conversational engagement platform—has received Meta''s 2023 Partner of the Year Award. Gupshup was recognized for its achievements in the Meta ecosystem, bringing about transformative solutions that helped bring customers closer via business messaging. The company was particularly lauded for its innovative thinking, outstanding solution delivery, engineering excellence at scale, and best-in-class use of Meta''s platform and launches.





Gupshup is one of the first partners globally to leverage Meta''''s LLM (Llama 2) to develop domain-specific ACE LLMs—a family of GPT models optimized for business conversations. ACE LLM combines the power and performance of foundation LLMs while meeting enterprise needs of data sovereignty, guardrails, privacy, and more, at a much lower cost of ownership for the enterprises.





Over the past year, Gupshup has been successful in bringing many beta features to the market. Apart from building end-to-end commerce for Redbus, the company has leveraged Direct Connect API by Meta to launch in-WhatsApp commerce for Spencer's Retail, as well as launched a Generative AI-powered chatbot for DEWA, TATA Capital, and Chayoos.

