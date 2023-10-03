(MENAFN- Total Communications) Art be a Part auction proceeds to help launch art-based

education programme for children in India



Supported by Dubai Cares in partnership with UNICEF, the programme aims to create inclusive learning environments



Dubai, UAE, 3rd October, 2023: Proceeds from the second Art be a Part auction, featuring artwork from around the world, will be directed towards launching an art-based education programme for underprivileged children in India, by UNICEF in partnership with Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).



Commenting on the importance of the programme, Medha Nanda, Founder of Art be a Part said: “This pioneering education programme will benefit children from across India, including children of determination, and those living in remote areas.



“We are delighted to be supporting this programme by UNICEF and Dubai Cares, which crucially addresses the most vitally important requirements of underprivileged children in India, particularly those from marginalized communities.”



“As a community dedicated to supporting humanitarian causes, our priority is to provide help where it is needed most urgently. It is especially satisfying that this programme will use art as a key part of the education process,” added Nanda.



Artist and philanthropist Nanda also announced that last Friday night’s Art be a Part second annual gala dinner, exhibition and auction in Dubai raised over AED600,000 for Dubai Cares and UNICEF’s programme in India.



Amal Al Redha, Director of Donor Relations and Partnerships at Dubai Cares, commented: “We are very grateful to Medha and Art be a Part for their tremendous support, and look forward to playing our part in supporting a programme for children in India, including children of determination.



“The focus on art-based education makes this initiative especially meaningful, as it does not only seek to dismantle barriers but also aspires to cultivate inclusive learning environments that foster creativity, diversity, and holistic development.”



Rahul Bansal, Head of Private Sector Partnerships & Fundraising, UNICEF India, said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Art Be A Part and Dubai Cares for their invaluable and consistent support. Their commitment is instrumental in advancing our mission to provide quality education and create inclusive environments for children.”



The second Art be a Part exhibition featured artists from the UAE, Italy, India, Chile, Iran, Japan, Ecuador, South Africa, Germany, Italy, US, Ukraine, Spain, Singapore and Mexico. It was staged at the Taj Hotel in Business Bay Dubai, which is part of the Downtown Ventures group, the main event sponsor.



Among the artworks auctioned was a sculpture by world-renowned contemporary Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, son of Hollywood legend, Anthony Quinn, which was sold for AED360,000. About Dubai Cares:



Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable, and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.



Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.



Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.



Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

MENAFN03102023003978010488ID1107183767