Reade Announces Distribution Agreement With Particle Technology Ltd.

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

East Providence, Rhode Island Oct 3, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Reade Advanced Materials, a leading global distributor of inorganic chemicals, proudly announces a distributor agreement with Particle Technology Ltd., a UK-based industry leader renowned for its particle testing and quality test dust materials. The agreement enables Reade to represent Particle Technology's test dust in North, Central, and South America.

The distributor agreement is poised to expand the landscape of environmental simulation testing. Particle Technology's sterling reputation in crafting bespoke quality products tailored to meet diverse customer requirements aligns seamlessly with Reade's storied legacy of chemical expertise dating back to 1873. By pooling their industry wisdom, the two companies are set to offer an unparalleled spectrum of solutions to industries spanning automotive, aerospace, medical, pharmaceutical, telecommunications, defense, and more.

"We're excited to embark on this transformative journey with Particle Technology," states Bethany Satterfield, Vice President of Reade Advanced Materials. "Particle Technology's comprehensive portfolio of test dust powders, based on unique production technologies to measure and certify dust to customer's specific properties, markedly strengthens and complements Reade's suite of powders. This collaboration gives our customers access to the broadest range of bespoke powders available on the market for environmental simulation testing."

Under this agreement, customers will gain an array of benefits. Expanded product offerings, improved service, and access to a wider array of bespoke powders for environmental simulation testing stand out as key advantages. The accreditation of both Particle Technology and Reade ensures customers reduce the time and effort required to assess suppliers, guaranteeing unwavering standards of quality and consistency from the products and services delivered. Furthermore, Particle Technology's strategic entry into the North American market through this partnership guarantees swifter and more comprehensive service to final customers.

Greg Spicer, Managing Director of Particle Technology Ltd., expresses the excitement surrounding this collaboration: "I am thrilled and privileged to be given the opportunity to work with Reade in this exclusive joint venture, leveraging our collective strengths and expertise. Over the past two decades, we have built a strong working relationship, and this partnership further solidifies our commitment to delivering exceptional products and services. With an extensive range of both standard and bespoke test dust, we are confident that our customers will benefit from faster deliveries, quicker response times, and quality which is second to none."

Reade Advanced Materials' pursuit of excellence is evident through its Women-Led Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business identity, representing a fusion of chemistry heritage and supply chain ingenuity. With ISO 9001:2015 certification and a rich inorganic product line, Reade stands as a beacon of reliability in global distribution, toll processing, and packaging.

Particle Technology Ltd., on the other hand, boasts a distinguished status as one of the UK's premier particle testing and manufacturing companies. Holding UKAS accreditation to ISO 17025:2017 and adhering to a quality management system certified by BSI to ISO 9001:2015, Particle Technology houses Europe's largest commercial sand and dust testing facility simulating hostile conditions.

With the distributor agreement's execution, Reade Advanced Materials takes a bold step towards fortifying its global growth strategy. This landmark partnership is poised to expedite deliveries and enhance customer service responsiveness, ensuring the delivery of the highest quality products to companies worldwide.

For further information, please visit Reade Advanced Materials and Particle Technology Ltd.

About Reade Advanced Materials

Reade Advanced Materials, a division of Reade International Corp., is a renowned global distributor of specialty chemical solids. Backed by a history steeped in chemistry since 1873, Reade combines its chemical roots with supply chain mastery and customer service innovation. With an extensive inorganic product line and ISO 9001:2015 certification, Reade excels as a global distributor, toll processor, and packager.

About Particle Technology Ltd.

Particle Technology Ltd. is a revered industry leader based in the UK, specializing in particle testing and manufacturing. Providing services to an array of sectors including automotive, aerospace, medical, pharmaceutical, and telecommunications, Particle Technology holds UKAS accreditation to ISO 17025:2017 and maintains a quality management system certified by BSI to ISO 9001:2015. The company operates one of Europe's largest commercial sand and dust testing facilities, replicating challenging conditions for testing.