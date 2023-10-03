Surging Demand For Polyurethane Foam Drives Polyalkylene Glycols Market To 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Polyalkylene Glycols - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to

The global Polyalkylene Glycols market, valued at US$2.4 billion in 2022, is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching a projected market size of US$5.2 billion by 2030. This growth is expected to occur at a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, the Polypropylene Glycol segment is projected to record a robust 10.8% CAGR, reaching US$3.2 billion by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the Polyethylene Glycol segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% over the next eight years.

U.S. Market Estimated at $454.3 Million, China Forecasted to Grow at 11.6% CAGR

The Polyalkylene Glycols market in the United States is estimated to be valued at US$454.3 million in 2022. China, as the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$2 billion by 2030, experiencing substantial growth with a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030. Other notable geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with growth rates projected at 7.7% and 8.7%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is anticipated to grow at an approximate CAGR of 8.8%.

Key Competitors in the Polyalkylene Glycols Market

The report identifies key competitors in the Polyalkylene Glycols market, including BASF SE, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Covestro AG, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Alfa Aesar, Avatar Corporation, Clariant AG, Central Drug House (P) Ltd., Acuro Organics Limited, Celares GmbH, and others.

Economic Outlook and Market Landscape

The global economic outlook is gradually improving, with a forecast of growth recovery in the near term, albeit at a moderate pace. The United States, despite experiencing slowed GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, has managed to overcome recession threats. Easing headline inflation in the Euro area is contributing to higher real incomes and an uptick in economic activity. China is anticipated to experience robust GDP growth as the pandemic threat recedes, and the government adjusts its policy stance. India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

However, several challenges persist, including uncertainty related to the Ukraine conflict, slower-than-expected global headline inflation decline, persistent food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and elevated retail inflation affecting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are making efforts to combat inflation through interest rate hikes, which may have an impact on job creation and economic activity. Additionally, a stricter regulatory environment and growing pressure to integrate climate change considerations into economic decisions are adding complexity to the challenges faced.

While corporate investments may be restrained by concerns about inflation and weakened demand, the rise of new technologies such as generative AI, applied AI, industrialized machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies beyond electrification and renewables present opportunities for significant global GDP growth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Polyalkylene Glycols Market

An Introduction to Polyalkylene Glycol

Polyethylene Glycol

Polypropylene Glycol

Global Propylene Glycol Capacity Breakdown (in %) by Region for 2022E

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Polyethylene Glycol Leads the Global Market

Lubricants: A High Growth Application

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Market Growth

Competition

Polyalkylene Glycols - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands Recent Market Activity

Surging Demand for Polyurethane Foam to Boost PAG Consumption

Global Polyurethane Foams Market by End-Use Application (2022E)

Rising Consumption of Synthetic Lubricants Augurs Well for the Market

Global Synthetic Lubricants Market Breakdown of Revenue (in %) by Product for 2022 (E)

Global Synthetic Lubricant Base Stock Consumption Breakdown by Region/Country (in %) for 2022 (E)

COVID-19 Impact on Lubricants Industry and Effect on Lubricant Basestocks Market

Auto Industry Demand for Lubricants Supports Market Growth

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

How the Automotive Industry was Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?

Car Production YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Demand for PAG as Surface Active Agents Grows

Processed Foods Industry Spurs Demand for PAG

Growing Sales of Packaged Foods Present Potential for PAG as Additive: Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion for 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023

PAG-Based Lubricants Find Favor in Industrial Applications

Breakdown of World Industrial Lubricants Market Revenues (in %) by Application for 2022E

Manufacturing PMI: An Important Bellwether

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Use of PAG in Metallurgy Industry Spurs Opportunities

Polyethylene Glycol Market: High Growth Potential

Potential for the Use of PEG in Medical Devices and Materials, Pegylation's Application on the Rise

PEG and the COVID-19 Vaccine-Related Anaphylactic Reactions: A Review

Increased Application of PEGs in Personal Care Products

Thiol-ene Reactions Usage to Enhance Hydrogels' Degradability

Volatile Crude Oil Prices: A Major Challenge

Global Brent Crude Oil Price Trends (in US$ per barrel) for Oct 2019-May 2021 Comprehensive Impact Assessment of PAG

