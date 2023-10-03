Global Sinuscopes Market On A Growth Trajectory, Projected To Reach $251.5 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The global Sinuscopes market, valued at US$158.8 million in 2022, is projected to grow significantly, reaching a revised size of US$251.5 million by 2030. This growth is anticipated at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, the 2.7 mm segment is projected to record a strong 6.2% CAGR, reaching US$134.7 million by the end of the analysis period. Meanwhile, the 4.0 mm segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the next eight years.

U.S. Market Estimated at $80.5 Million, China Forecasted to Grow at 9.9% CAGR

In the U.S., the Sinuscopes market is estimated at US$80.5 million in 2022. China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a market size of US$29.1 million by 2030, with a remarkable CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with growth rates forecasted at 2.9% and 5.5%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 4.4%.

Key Competitors in the Sinuscopes Market

The report identifies key competitors in the Sinuscopes market, including Stryker Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, SCHOLLY FIBEROPTIC GmbH, Xion GmbH, Happersberger Otopront GmbH, Optim LLC, OPTOMIC Espana SA, Tekno-Medical Optik-Chirurgie GmbH, Advanced Endoscopy Devices, Inc., Schindler Endoskopie Technologie GmbH, Tonglu Wanhe Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., EMOS Technology GmbH, Vimex Sp. z o.o., Althea Group, Vision Sciences, and others.

Economic Outlook and Market Landscape

The global economic outlook is gradually improving, with growth recovery expected in the near term, albeit at a moderate pace. The United States, despite experiencing slowed GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, has managed to overcome recession threats. Easing headline inflation in the Euro area is contributing to higher real incomes and an uptick in economic activity. China is anticipated to experience robust GDP growth as the pandemic threat recedes, and the government adjusts its policy stance. India is on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

However, several challenges persist, including uncertainty related to the Ukraine conflict, slower-than-expected global headline inflation decline, persistent food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and elevated retail inflation affecting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are making efforts to combat inflation through interest rate hikes, which may have an impact on job creation and economic activity. Additionally, a stricter regulatory environment and growing pressure to integrate climate change considerations into economic decisions are adding complexity to the challenges faced.

While corporate investments may be restrained by concerns about inflation and weakened demand, the rise of new technologies such as generative AI, applied AI, industrialized machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies beyond electrification and renewables present opportunities for significant global GDP growth.

What's New in the Report?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment.

Coverage of global competitiveness and key competitor market shares.

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies.

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates.

Access to digital archives and a trademarked research platform.

Complimentary updates for one year. Access to curated YouTube video transcripts featuring insights from CEOs, domain experts, and market influencers through interviews, podcasts, press statements, and event keynotes.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Sinuscopes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Sinuscopes: A Prelude

Global Sinuscopes Market Falls Prey to the COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact

2.7mm Sinuscopes Dominate the Market

The United States- A Major Revenue Generator; Asia-Pacific to Drive Market Growth

Hospitals Segment to Register Higher Revenues WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Incidence of Chronic Rhinosinusitis to Drive the Need for Sinuscopes

Chronic Sinusitis Prevalence in the US: Characterised by Vastly Untreated Population

Rise in Allergic Rhinitis Cases Drive the Demand for Sinuscopes

Prevalence Percentage of Allergic Rhinitis in Select Countries: 2020

The US Allergic Rhinitis Patient Population by Disease Severity (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Patient Pool for Mild Intermittent, Mild Persistent, Moderate-severe Intermittent, and Moderate-severe Persistent

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Drives Demand for Sinuscopes

Continuous Evolution of Endoscopic Technology Bodes Well for the Sinuscopy Market

Integrated Forward View Integrated with 360 Degree Sinuscopes

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure Enhance Demand for Sinuscopes

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023

Burgeoning Elderly Populace Spurs Demand for Sinuscopes

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

The Emergence of HD Quality Sinuscopes to Propel Market Growth Dearth of ENT Surgeons and Skilled Otolaryngologists: A Major Challenge for Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

