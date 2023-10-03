JICA Provides Insight Into Tajikistan's Transport Sector Project

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. In the transport
sector, JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency) is currently
implementing a project for capacity development in bridge
management in Tajikistan, a source at the JICA Tajikistan Office
told Trend .
The project's cost is 450 million Japanese yen ($3.94 million).
The project aims to make bridge management organizations stronger
by sharing technical knowledge and by organizing bridge management
and training for personnel in this field.
The project, which falls under the category of technical
cooperation, began in March 2021 and is scheduled to continue until
October 2024. The responsible organization for the project is the
Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, and its target area
encompasses the entire country.
The expected outcomes of the project include the improvement of
bridge management on both international and republic roads.
In the transport sector of Tajikistan, JICA is also implementing
the Capacity Development Project for Implementation of Performance
Based Navigation at the moment.
JICA is an independent agency responsible for coordinating
Official Development Assistance (ODA) on behalf of the Japanese
government. Its mission is to support the economic and social
development of developing countries and promote international
cooperation.
Over the years, JICA has become one of the world's largest
bilateral development organizations. It operates through a network
of 96 overseas offices and carries out projects in approximately
139 countries and regions.
JICA initially established an office in Tajikistan as a branch
of JICA Uzbekistan in 2006 but became an independent JICA office in
2017. In 2022, Japan and Tajikistan celebrated the 30th anniversary
of the establishment of diplomatic relations.
