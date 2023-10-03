State Borrowings To Budget Exceed UAH 1.2 Trillion Since Year-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Government borrowings to the state budget's general fund came to UAH 1.2 trillion in January-September 2023.
That's according to the Finance Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.
"Actual state borrowings to the state budget's general fund in January-September 2023 amounted to UAH 1,219.4 billion, or 89.0% of the plan for this period," the report says.
According to the Finance Ministry, from the placement of government bonds, UAH 388.2 billion was raised, including UAH 120.6 billion in foreign currency (USD 2,525.7 million and EUR 709.3 million), to finance the state budget. In addition, UAH 183.2 billion was attracted from the issuance of military government bonds. Read also:
EBRD notes importance of continuous support for Ukraine
Payments for repayment of the state debt in January-September 2023 amounted to UAH 350.3 billion (95.9% of the plan), debt service payments came to UAH 172.2 billion (94.1% of the plan).
As reported by Ukrinform, state borrowings to the general fund of the state budget in 2022 amounted to UAH 1,261.1 billion.
MENAFN03102023000193011044ID1107183341
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.