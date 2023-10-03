Innovations And Green Building Trends Drive Growth In The Global Scaffolding Market To 2030

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

The global Scaffolding market, which was estimated at US$58.9 billion in 2022, is poised for substantial growth and is projected to attain a revised size of US$94.2 billion by 2030, with a strong CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, the Supported segment is expected to record an impressive 6.3% CAGR, reaching US$39.1 billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Suspended segment is estimated at a CAGR of 5.6% for the next eight years.

U.S. Market Estimated at $13 Billion, China Forecasted to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

In the U.S., the Scaffolding market is estimated at US$13 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of US$19 billion by the year 2030, demonstrating a robust CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, each forecasted to grow at 4.2% and 5%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 4.9%.

Key Competitors in the Scaffolding Market

The report identifies key competitors in the Scaffolding market, including ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Altrad Investment Authority, S.A.S., Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC, Brand Safway, Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co. Ltd., Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co. Ltd., MJ Gerust GmbH, PERI SE, Stepup Scaffold LLC, ULMA C y E, S. Coop., Wilhelm Layher GmbH & Co KG, and others.

Economic Outlook and Market Landscape

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery anticipated in the near term. While the United States has experienced slowing GDP growth in response to tight monetary and financial conditions, it has nevertheless overcome recession threats. Easing headline inflation in the Euro area is boosting real incomes and contributing to an upswing in economic activity. China is expected to witness robust GDP growth as the pandemic threat diminishes, and the government adjusts its policy stance. India is also on track to emerge as a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

Nevertheless, various challenges persist, including uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine conflict, slower-than-expected global headline inflation decline, ongoing food and fuel inflation in developing nations, and elevated retail inflation impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments worldwide are addressing these challenges, which are impacting market sentiments. Efforts to combat inflation through interest rate hikes may affect job creation and economic activity. Additionally, a stricter regulatory environment and increased pressure to incorporate climate change considerations into economic decisions add complexity to the challenges faced.

While corporate investments may face headwinds due to inflation concerns and weaker demand, the emergence of new technologies such as generative AI, applied AI, industrialized machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies presents opportunities for global GDP growth.

Global Economic Update

Although Declining for the First Time Since the Russia-Ukraine War, Global Oil Prices Still Remains Higher Than 2019 Levels Which In Turn Will Take Inflation Longer Than Expected to Fall: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

Slower Than Anticipated Decline Makes Inflation a Stickier Than Expected Problem to Solve in 2023: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Scaffolding - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Scaffolding: Overview, Importance, Benefits & Types

World Brands

Recent Market Activity Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Economic Slowdown & Inflation Weakens Momentum in the Global Construction End-Use Sector

As Inflation Takes Its Toll in the Form of Rising Cost of Construction Materials, Growth Outlook Weakens for all in the Global Construction Value Chain: Global Prices of Construction Materials (In US$) for Q1 2022 and Q1 2023

Growing Investments in Cold Storage Construction to Benefit Demand for Scaffolding

Robust Spending on Cold Storage Construction Creates a Parallel Need for Scaffolding as an Important & Indispensable Construction Equipment: Global Spending on Cold Storage Construction (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Modular Scaffolding Rises in Popularity for Its Myriad Benefits

Robust Investments Energy Efficient Buildings Made Resilient by Stringent Focus on Climate Change to Benefit Demand for Scaffolding

Construction of Energy Efficient Building & Remodeling for Better Energy Efficiency Bodes Well for Scaffolding in Construction Projects: Global Market for Net-Zero Energy Buildings (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Growing Spending on Vertical Garden Construction Brings in Added Opportunities for Growth in the Scaffolding Market

Rising Global Interest in Green Buildings to Boost Use of Scaffolding in Vertical Garden Construction Projects: Global Market for Vertical Gardens (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Shipyard & Shipbuilding Scaffolding to Witness Growth

More Ships Being Built Means Greater Need for Scaffolding to Ensure Safe and Efficient Construction: Global Shipbuilding Industry (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Oil & Gas Industry, a Major End-Use Market for Scaffolding

As Oil & Gas Investment Needs Rise Amid Market Uncertainty, the Increase in Upstream Capital Spending by Global Oil Producers to Benefit All in the Value Chain Including Scaffolding Manufacturers: Global Upstream CAPEX by Oil Producers (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031

Robots Pitch-In to Erect Scaffolding Structures

Demand for Advanced Scaffolding Solutions Rises

Sensor Integration Into Scaffolding, a Key Trend Rise in Scaffolding Related Injuries Drives Focus on Scaffolding Safety

