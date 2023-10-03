Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- 30 Kuwaiti MPs lobby for maintaining agreement with Iraq on maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah waterway after Iraqi court ruled against it.

NEW YORK -- OCHA: 13 Palestinian families have been displaced from Masafer Yatta by the Israeli authorities since early July 2023.

PARIS - UNESCO: The world still needs 44 million teachers to achieve the goal of providing primary and secondary education for all by 2030.

WASHINGTON -- Kevin McCarthy is ousted from speakership of the US House of Representatives.

ALGERIA - Niger: 29 soldiers are killed in an attack by rebels on military post in the Tabatol region, near the border with Mali.

ROME -- A bus falls from an overpass near Venice, killing 21 tourists and wounding several others.

ISLAMABAD -- At least 10 "terrorists" are killed in a security operation in Pakistan.

KUALA LUMPUR -- At least three Thai people are killed in shooting attack on shopping center in Bangkok. (end) gb