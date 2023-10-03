About 60% Of Students Believe Their Academic Performance Deteriorated Due To War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 60% of students in Ukraine believe that their academic performance has deteriorated amid the Russian full-scale invasion.

The relevant poll was conducted by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) through U-Report, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In particular, a total of 59.9% of learners believe that their knowledge of certain subjects has deteriorated.

The top three reasons for impacted performance were fatigue and stress (55.2%), online learning (51.9%), and lack of adaptation of the curriculum to the learning format (37.6%).

The subjects in which respondents perceived the highest learning losses or delays were mathematics (68.2%), chemistry (39.7%), and physics (39.4%).

Additionally, a total of 64.8% of school and university students said they had missed classes last year.

The key reasons for missing classes were lack of electricity (50%); alarms and shelling (49.3%) and fatigue (39.3%).

At the same time, about 60% of young people are keen to catch up on lost learning due to the ongoing war.

The poll on learning losses was conducted online via the U-Report platform between August 5 and August 14, 2023. It reached 2,164 respondents in Ukraine and abroad aged between 14 and 20.

