Nearly 2 Dozen People Perish In Bus Accident In Italy

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- A bus fell from an overpass near Venice, northern Italy, and caught fire, killing 21 tourists and wounding several others. The tragedy took place in Mestre suburb of Venice at 7:45 pm Tuesday (local time) when the vehicle broke the fence of the bridge and crashed for yet-to-be-known reasons, according to a statement by the fire force of the city. (end) mn

