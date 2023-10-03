OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc. (the "Company" or“Omni-Lite”; TSXV: OML), a designer and manufacturer of precision high performance components for aerospace & defense, transportation, and communication applications is pleased to announce the results of its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“Shareholders”) held on October 3, 2023 (the“Meeting”).



Shareholders elected all five management nominees to the board of directors of the Company for the ensuing year. As such, the Omni-Lite board of directors remains comprised of David Robbins, Charles Samkoff, Roger Dent, Patrick Hutchins and Jan Holland.

Shareholders also voted in favor of resolutions re-appointing the auditors of the Company and re-approving the option plan of the Company for the ensuing year. For more information, please refer to the Company's management information circular, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace and defense industries.