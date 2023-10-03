HMC, PHCC Medical Treatment Fees Published In Qatar Official Gazette

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Official Gazette of the State of Qatar published today, October 3, 2023, the fees and charges for medical treatment services at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC).

The Official Gazette published the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Resolution No. 28 of 2023 determining fees and charges for medical treatment services within the Primary Health Care Corporation.

Likewise, the Official Gazette published the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Resolution No. 29 of 2023 determining fees and charges for medical treatment services at Hamad Medical Corporation.

The decision, as stated in Article 3 of the resolution, shall be implemented by all relevant authorities, and shall come into effect the day after its publication in the Official Gazette.

As determined, the fees and charges for medical treatment services in both PHCC and HMC will be effective from tomorrow, October 4, 2023.

● Example of medical treatment, services fee and charges at PHCC

. Screening test for visual acuity - QR45

. Surgical removal of cyst - QR1,500

. Root canal obturation (1 canal) - QR518

. Electrocardiogram, routine ECG - QR207

. Pharmacy items - 20% of the cost

*Prices for treatment and services are determined and verified upon hospital/clinic visit/admission.

● Example of medical treatment, services fee and charges at HMC

. Glaucoma and Complex Cataract Procedures - QR9,037

. Sleep Apnoea - QR68,916 (Normal Stay)

- Long stay (over 6 days - QR86,500)

. Bronchitis and Asthma w/ CC - QR15,279 (Normal Stay)

- Long stay (over 6 days - QR48,853)

. Complex Gastroscopy w/o catastrophic CC - QR16, 350 (Normal Stay)

. Seizure w/ catastrophic or severe CC - QR44, 990.50 (Short Stay)

*Prices for treatment and services are determined and verified upon hospital/clinic visit/admission.