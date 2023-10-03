Jordan Took Measures To Reduce Crises Impacts On Food Security Early On, Says Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra) -- Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat said that Jordan has, under the leadership and directions of His Majesty King Abdullah, initiated measures, early on, to hedge against the impact of international crises on food security and reduce their negative impacts on families, local communities and the national economy.Speaking Tuesday to the 6th General Assembly meetings of the Islamic Organization for food security (IOFS) ion Doha, Hneifat said these measures directly contributed to improving the resilience and sustainability of food security in Jordan, thanking Qatar for hosting this meeting.In his speech to the organization, Hneifat urged IOFS embers to adopt different approaches related to inventorying natural resources and investment plans within mechanisms of special financing or studies funds, and to establish regional observatories in cooperation with international institutions concerned with food security, led by the FAO and the World Food Programme, and to support refugee hosting countries in a way that ensures strengthening their humanitarian role, and exchanging expertise between member states to transfer their positive experiences.He underlined the need to stop wasting food and consolidate the Preserving Grace concept, especially since studies indicate that wasted food feeds about a third of the world's population.He added that Jordan, through its national strategy, adopted the establishment of a food security council, launched an initiative to stop food waste, and prepared a road map to implement the initiative in cooperation with relevant United Nations organizations, which includes reducing food waste and sustaining food resources.