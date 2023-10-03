Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russia's Borisoglebsk-2 EW System In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed a Russian RB-301B Borisoglebsk-2 electronic warfare system near Novopetrykivka, Donetsk region.
The Rocket Forces and Artillery of the Ukrainian Ground Forces published a respective video on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to the post, this is the first documented case of the destruction of the Borisoglebsk during the war. Earlier, Ukrainian defenders managed to capture such a system as a trophy.
Video: Operativno ZSU
