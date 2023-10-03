Invaders Claim They Destroyed Ukrainian Neptune Missile Near Temporarily Occupied Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's Defense Ministry has said that late on October 3, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missile off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimean peninsula.

The ministry reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

The agency claimed that the anti-aircraft missile was shot down at 20:30. At 20:30, an air raid alert was declared on the peninsula, and it lasted for almost 50 minutes.

At the same time, the "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, reported the destruction of a drone. Its fragments fell on the roof of a residential building, and windows were broken in several apartments.