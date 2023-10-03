EU Seeking Deal On Migrants & Ngos

(MENAFN- AzerNews) EU sources said Tuesday the Union is seeking a deal on migrant
rescue NGOs after Italy slammed Germany for funding 10 of the 19
currently operating in the central Mediterranean and taking them to
Italy instead of to Germany, Azernews reports,
citing ANSA.
"We are looking for a consensus on the crisis regulation and the
role of NGOs in the legislative package on the Migration and Asylum
Pact," said a senior EU official "The delegations are in contact,
let's see the developments in the coming hours." Talks are ongoing
ahead of an informal EU summit at Granada in Spain on Thursday, he
said.
