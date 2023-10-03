Kuwait SC Beat Jordan's Al-Wehdat 2-1 In AFC Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait SC secured a hard-fought 2-1 win against Al-Wehdat, of Jordan, in Group B of the AFC Cup.

The encounter, held at Kuwait Sporting Club Stadium on Tuesday, saw Taha Khenissi scoring twice for the hosts in minutes 42 and 75.

He put the three-time champions Kuwait SC back in contention following their opening 0-0 stalemate against Iraq's Al-Kahrabaa SC.

Al-Wehdat were the first to have a look at goal in the 10th minute when Feras Shilbaya saw his long range effort deflected for a corner before Mahmoud Shawkat skied his long range effort.

Both sides had chances near the half-hour mark with Kuwait SC's Mohammad Daham coming close with his shot from inside the six-yard-box, while Al-Wehdat's Mahmoud Shawkat's effort from distance was denied by the post.

Kuwait SC will next face Syria's Ahli Aleppo, while Al Wehdat will be eager to bounce back when they take on Al-Kahrabaa. (end)

