Turkish Air Force Raid 16 Sites N. Iraq

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The Turkish National Defense Ministry said Tuesday its forces launched airstrikes on 16 targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK) in northern Iraq.

The airstrikes destroyed the targets, including caves, bunkers, hideouts and depots believed to be housing high-level terrorists, and neutralized many terrorists, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported, citing a statement from the ministry.

The airstrikes targeted sites in Metina, Gara, Hakurk, Qandil and Asos regions at 8:00 p.m. (1700 GMT), the ministry said.

"A large number of terrorists were neutralized by using the maximum amount of domestic and national ammunition in the operations," it noted.

All necessary precautions were taken during the operation to prevent any harm to innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, as well as the environment, it added.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border in northern Iraq to plot terror attacks in Turkiye, according to AA report. (end)

