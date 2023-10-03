US House Votes To Oust Speaker Mccarthy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Kevin McCarthy has been ousted as speaker of the House of Representatives, becoming the first leader in the history of the lower chamber of Congress to be removed from the position.

In a dramatic 216-210 vote on Tuesday afternoon, the House endorsed a "motion to vacate" to in effect fire McCarthy from the speakership.

Eight Republicans voted against their party leader and sided with 208 Democrats, sealing his removal from the post.

The unprecedented vote sets the stage for an election to select a new speaker - though McCarthy has not ruled out putting forward his name to be reselected for the top job.

The vote comes just days after McCarthy successfully engineered a last-minute bipartisan effort to avert a government shutdown.

The effort to push McCarthy out comes as a bloc of hardline conservatives have continued to thwart him, voting against key priorities of GOP leadership and repeatedly throwing up roadblocks to the speaker's agenda.

Prior to the final vote, the House failed to table - or block - the effort to oust him by a vote of 208 to 218 with 11 Republicans voting against the motion to table.

No House speaker has ever before been ousted through the passage of a resolution to remove them.

The House will now need to elect a new speaker, but there is no clear alternative who would have the support needed to win the gavel. (end)

