US Rules Out Changing Number Of Peacekeepers In Kosovo

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- The White House welcomed the recent de-escalation of the tensions between Serbia and Kosovo on Tuesday, ruling out the possibility of redeployment of the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.

Speaking to reporters, the National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said, "Since we stated publicly that we have seen Serbian forces on the border, we have also seen them start to move those forces away. And that's a good thing."

"That will help de-escalate the tensions. It won't eliminate them, but it'll help de-escalate them.

"There are, as you know, a small number of US forces that are part of the K4, the Kosovo Force Peacekeeping Mission that NATO keeps there, a small number," Kirby noted.

"I don't expect that number is going to change or there'll be any additional US troops provided as a result of that.

"It's as I understand it, the UK is now in a cycle of leadership over K4, so really you'd have to speak to them for a force allocation. But I don't anticipate any change in US force posture," he added. (end)

