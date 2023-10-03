Greg Clark Cars Of AZ In Prescott Valley Is Holding A Week Long Liquidation Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions VALLEY, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Greg Clark of Clark Cars of AZ, a long-time collector car parts dealer located in Prescott Valley, Arizona, has made the decision to close its doors and begin retirement. Greg Clark of Clark Cars of AZ was known in the automotive world as one of the leading dealers in used classic and vintage car parts, as well as NOS (new over stock) parts. Greg Clark sold a wide range of parts including body parts, engine parts, interior pieces, as well as cars, motorcycles and even airplanes.The company is now offering an opportunity for customers and the general public alike a chance to purchase these parts located in Prescott Valley, AZ at a fraction of the retail price. Greg Clark has decided to hold a week long open house, cash and carry sale starting this Saturday, October 7th and going through Sunday, October 15th.“This is an amazing opportunity for the general public and anyone in the classic car and automotive restoration industry” says Gabriel Prado, Founder and CEO of LocalAuctions .“Rarely does the public get a chance to buy such rare and hard to find parts like this”.Interested buyers are encouraged to come by the sale this Saturday starting at 9am MST. This is a first-come, first-served event. There are limited quantities of parts and once they are gone, they are gone. The sale includes over 4,200 car parts already listed on eBay. This on-site sale includes over 5 times that number of parts that are not yet listed on eBay. Come check out this first ever, on-site sale.The facility is a 2,000 sq. interior warehouse, plus a large storage yard filled with tens of thousands of car parts. Also included in the sale are project bikes, mopeds, vintage bicycles, and motorcycles. The outdoor storage structures include two 40ft trailers, two 24ft storage containers, one moving van, one repurposed school bus, and one 'space museum' shed.There are also many NOS (New Old Stock) parts that are still in original boxes, dating back as far as half a century. Parts for a wide variety of classic cars, including: Jaguar, MG TD, MG TF, MGA, MGB, Midget, Triumph TR3, TR4, TR250, TR6, TR7, Austin Healey Sprite, Datsun 1600 & 2000 Roadster, Datsun 240Z, 260Z, 280Z, & 280ZX, Porsche 914, & 911, Mercedes Benz 280 SE, 300SEL, S500, 450SL 350 SL, Sunbeam Alpine, Fiat 850, Alfa Romeo Spider, Citroen SM, Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40. Even parts for Stearman PT17 aircraft, BT13 biplane, airplane ailerons, frames, fittings. PLUS: Many Honda CT90 Trail 90 project bikes, Honda Express moped, Honda Super 90 motorcycle, Old Vintage bicycles, Cushman Scooter frame.The in-person, cash and carry sale is being held this Saturday, October 7th through Sunday October 15th from 9am to 4pm MST daily. Greg Clark of Clark Cars of AZ is located at 6570 East 6th Street, Suite #B, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. For more information and additional details, visit the Local Auctions Website or visit the link to the sale details at:

