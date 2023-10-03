Aspire.Io Acquires Indian Saas E-Commerce Team From Commerceup

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Fueling next-generation social and e-commerce innovation, leading US-based influencer marketing platform acquires team at

FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire , the leading influencer marketing platform, today announces the acquisition of the Commerceup team at India-based, end-to-end SaaS ecommerce platform. Twelve team members plus executive leadership joined Aspire's Product Team to build and scale influence-driven commerce, focusing on attributable ROI and marketing spend efficiency through the power of user-generated content.

CommerceUp team has built a core commerce platform for some key omni-channel customers in Asia," said Rajiv Arunkundram, senior vice president of product at Aspire. "I'm excited for them to help us jumpstart our product and engineering investments in India. We have ambitious plans to expand our commerce capabilities with Shopify and other ecommerce platforms, and the team is already underway driving impact for our customers."

Piyush Pathak in 2019, CommerceUp's team built bespoke innovative digital commerce solutions, specializing in direct-to-consumer brands needing multilingual, multi-currency, and multi-brand functionality. Now, the team will build similar products at Aspire to focus on attributable sales, scaled product seeding, and driving ROI through user-generated content in ads.

CommerceUp journey by joining the Aspire family. This is a strategic move for enhanced innovation and collaboration, leveraging both companies' expertise to provide clients with expanded product offerings,"said CommerceUp founder, Piyush Pathak.

Commerceup," concluded Suhaas Prasad, co-founder and chief technology officer at Aspire. "This move reflects Aspire's commitment to harnessing the immense talent and technological capabilities available in the Indian market. It marks the beginning of the company's plans to tap into the vast pool of skilled professionals and further strengthen our global operations."

Aspire is the leading influencer marketing platform driving positive influence at scale. Since 2014, Aspire has helped brands build and manage relationships with millions of influencers and deliver outsized value. Brands and creators use Aspire to find and vet each other, activate influencer marketing campaigns of any size, and put the magic of branded content to work at scale. As a recognized leader by Forrester Research, Aspire has paid out over $100M to creators and is trusted by over 900 top brands like Ray-Ban, Maude, Garnier, M&M's, and 1-800 contacts. For more information about Aspire's leading platform or to get in touch with our expert-in-house agency services team, please visit

CommerceUp is a cloud-based ecommerce platform with a complete suite of integrated tools and expert services to enable the speed, technology, and scale needed by growing brands. CommerceUp launched in 2019 and went live with the first client in Dubai, UAE in August 2020. CommerceUp was founded by renowned BITSian, Mr. Piyush Pathak, who brings over a decade of IT experience to the table and has attracted substantial industry interest. The company specializes in developing bespoke web shops for a wide range of brands.

