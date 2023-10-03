Linda Armstrong-Miller Launches Authorial Website Showcasing Her Compelling Works Of Literature

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Touched" and "Blood and Water" by Linda Armstrong-Miller

A social worker, counselor, and registered nurse turns into writing her 20 years' worth of experiences helping families who struggled with conflicting issues.

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Author Linda Armstrong-Miller proudly announces the launch of her official website, now live at . With the debut of this platform, readers and literature enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the world of Linda's compelling novels, including "Blood and Water " and "Touched ."Linda Armstrong-Miller's journey from social worker and counselor to registered nurse has endowed her with invaluable insights into human nature, empathy, and resilience. For over two decades, she has dedicated her life to assisting families grappling with adversity, inspiring her literary creations with authentic and profound experiences."Blood & Water" introduces readers to Lisa Rivers, a brilliant computer designer working for the Department of Defense. Kidnapped despite her unparalleled skills, the gripping story unfurls the mysteries behind her disappearance and the potential consequences of her groundbreaking program. Linda further explores the complexities of promises made and broken, weaving a narrative of redemption, love, and family bonds that transcend the test of time."Touched" delves into the harsh realities of domestic violence, child molestation, and racism, offering a beacon of hope to victims and advocating for the power of revealing hidden secrets.Linda Armstrong-Miller's website invites readers to embark on unforgettable literary journeys while providing a glimpse into the author's life and inspirations. With engaging book summaries, heartfelt author insights, relevant reviews, and direct access to purchase her novels, this website is a treasure trove for fans and newcomers alike.Residing in the heart of Georgia, Linda shares her life with her beloved husband, Michael, and their daughter, along with two cherished fur babies. To explore the profound literary world of Linda Armstrong-Miller, visit her website at and join her on this captivating journey of storytelling and empowerment.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit for more information.

