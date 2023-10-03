Connecting Academics & Experience For F1 Students: Day1cpt Introduces Avila University's Master's Programs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

day1cpt helps international students to work while studying in the U.S.

Unlock Your Future with Avila University's STEM Programs for F1 Students: Affordable, Practical, and Tailored.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Day1CPT , a leading educational agency dedicated to assisting international students in the U.S., is thrilled to announce its recent collaboration with Avila University . This partnership aims to promote Avila University's budget-friendly Day 1 CPT programs, offering international students an affordable pathway to career building in the United States.

About Avila University:

Established in 1916, Avila University is located in Kansas City, Missouri, where 265 of the Fortune 500 companies have offices. Avila University boasts a rich history and is accredited by the High Learning Commission. The institution offers a range of Day 1 CPT programs, including:

.MBA with 9 concentrations

.MS in Management with 5 concentrations

.MS in Psychology

.MA in Strategic Communication, and

.3 STEM Programs:

oMS Cybersecurity Management,

oMS Computer Science Management

oMS Business Analytics Management

Avila University's Day 1 CPT programs allow students to engage in practical training right from the start, making it an attractive choice for F1 international students seeking real-world experience alongside their academic pursuits.

Why Avila University Stands Out:

.Affordable Education: With tuition fees of less than $18K, Avila provides quality education without breaking the bank.

.Flexible Programs: Avila University offers hybrid programs tailored to meet the diverse needs of its students. On-site frequency is as low as once per semester.

.Work Opportunities: Eligibility for CPT, OPT, and STEM OPT ensures students gain valuable work experience in the U.S.

Why Apply Through Day1CPT:

.Official partner of the University

.Eligible international students will receive a $ 5,000 scholarship.

About org

Day1CPT is a trusted platform offering a plethora of services, including Day 1 CPT guidance, Day 1 CPT Universities matching and consultant, and immigration expertise. Located in Pasadena, CA, the organization is dedicated to empowering international students and visa holders by providing personalized solutions and expert advice.

