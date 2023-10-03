Vesta Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MEXICO CITY, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VTMX , BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") announced today that the Company's third quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, October 19, 2023. Vesta will host a conference call to discuss its results:

Friday, October 20, 2023

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

(9:00 a.m. Mexico City time)

Please connect via webcast or by dialing:

U.S. Toll-Free:

+1 (888) 350-3870

International Toll:

+1 (646) 960-0308

International Dial-In:



Participant Code: 1849111

Webcast:

A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call and can be accessed two hours subsequent to call's completion via Vesta's IR website ,

along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. The call can also be accessed via +1-800-770-2030, Participant Code: 1849111



About Vesta

Vesta is a real estate owner, developer and asset manager of industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. As of June 30, 2023, Vesta owned 204 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 34.6 million sf (3.26 million m2). Vesta has several world-class clients participating in a variety of industries such as automotive, aerospace, high-tech, pharmaceuticals, electronics, food and beverage and packaging. For additional information visit: .

SOURCE Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V.