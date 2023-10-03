Eco BCG Receives 2023 Best Of Woodbury Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Woodbury Award Program Honors the Achievement

WOODBURY, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Eco BCG has been selected for the 2023 Best of Woodbury Award in the Environmental Consultant category by the Woodbury Award Program.Each year, the Woodbury Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Woodbury area a great place to live, work and play.Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2023 Woodbury Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Woodbury Award Program and data provided by third parties.About the Woodbury Award ProgramThe Woodbury Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Woodbury area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.The Woodbury Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.SOURCE: Woodbury Award ProgramCONTACT:Woodbury Award ProgramEmail:URL:

