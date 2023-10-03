Lewiston, ID Selects Govdeals To Sell Historic Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEWISTON, Idaho, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The city of Lewiston has partnered with GovDeals to offer the former Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center for sale to the public. GovDeals is the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, including real estate and real property to millions of qualified buyers worldwide.



This property is at auction until October 17, 2023. Lewiston is asking all potential buyers to pay a refundable $500 bid deposit prior to placing a bid on the property. The deposit will go towards the final price of the auction for the winning buyer and will be refunded for all others.

The three-floor historic Bollinger Building was originally constructed in 1906 and has previously served as a Methodist Church and most recently the Lewiston Civic Theatre. The property features a main floor plus a balcony, an attic, and a basement, both the main floor and the basement offer over 5,000 square feet of space. The structure features multiple rooms, bathrooms, a kitchen, and four furnaces.

“While substantial improvements will be required to restore this property to being fully functional, we are confident that the competitive price, prime location, and strong foundational structure would all be beneficial to the new owner,” says Deb Lewis, financial services manager for Lewiston.

Selling real estate and personal property on GovDeals' leading online platform maximizes value by reaching over five million registered buyers in a competitive online auction bid format which outperforms in-person sales. Properties sold on GovDeals are often repurposed by the winning buyer, helping to revitalize the area and further benefit the community.

Serious buyers are invited to inspect the property. A property showing has been scheduled for Thursday, October 12th at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

To bid on the former Bollinger Performing Arts Center or any property on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals/Register .

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world's leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services' network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.



Anne Bollinger Performing Arts Center GovDeals

