A Place Of Broken Dreams . A Literary Park Of Emotions

Author: Rick Savage

A Place of Broken Dreams

A Place of Broken Dreams. by Rick Savage

A collection of poetry that speaks to the heart of the battered, broken, and bohemian

- Andrew Stevens-NYC MediaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- E&R publishers of New York are proud to announce the release of their latest literary rollercoaster. In the world of literature, there are books that tell stories, books that educate, and then there are books that take you on a profound journey through the labyrinth of human emotions. "A Place of Broken Dreams '' falls into the latter category, inviting readers to wander through its pages as if strolling through a park filled with curved paths, tree-lined haunted passages, sunny vistas, solid rocky overhangs for contemplation, and a liberal dose of pain that ultimately leads to healing.This remarkable work of free prose, authored by Rick Savage , has been captivating readers and critics alike since its recent release. With its unique narrative style and deeply evocative storytelling, it has quickly become a must for anyone seeking a literary experience that transcends the ordinary.Exploring "A Place of Broken Dreams"At its core, "A Place of Broken Dreams" delves into the realm of dreams, aspirations, and the bittersweet reality of life. The book paints a vivid picture of dreams just out of reach, dreams that seem elusive, and dreams that often remain unfulfilled. Through the words on its pages, readers are invited to question the nature of success and failure, to ponder the things they've always desired just beyond the horizon.The narrative takes you on a journey through a metaphorical town where dreams are scattered like broken fragments. It's a place where people have ventured, leaving behind their hopes, ambitions, and the tears shed in the pursuit of their aspirations. The book masterfully weaves a tapestry of emotions, picking up the pieces of these shattered dreams and exploring the human condition in its rawest form.Key Highlights of "A Place of Broken Dreams". Emotional Resonance: The book strikes a deep emotional chord, encouraging readers to reflect on their own dreams and the paths they've taken in life.. Unique Narrative Style: Savage employs a free prose style that is both unconventional and captivating, making the reading experience truly immersive.. Universal Themes: While deeply personal, the book explores themes of ambition, longing, depths of life's lows, and the pursuit of happiness that resonate with readers from all walks of life.. A Journey of Healing: Through the pain and broken dreams, the narrative ultimately offers a path to healing and self.. Artistry in Words: The book's lyrical prose and vivid imagery create a literary landscape that is as beautiful as it is thought.Rick Savage (Richard) was born in Manhattan, New York, in a year well before now. He was supposed to be a doctor, but life took him in other directions. He has been a cinematographer, director of special effects, engineer, and poet. He pleads the Fifth on anything else you may have heard.

