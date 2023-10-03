Brainfuse Launches Collegenow, A New Online College Admissions Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Francesco Lecciso, CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Brainfuse, a leading provider of online learning and job search resources, today announced the launch of CollegeNow , a new service that provides patrons with access to admissions services through online guidance counselors and resources for applications, financial aid, and admissions interviews.CollegeNow offers a range of features to help patrons succeed in the college admissions process, including:●Application Resources: Essential resources for success, including SAT/ACT prep materials, essay writing guides, recommendation letter tips, and more.●Admissions Interview Resources: Expert coaching and other resources to sharpen interview skills.●Financial Aid Resources: Essential tools for informed college financial planning, such as scholarship and loan information and expert FAFSA guidance.●Live Admissions Coaches: Expert coaches ready to assist with the college application process, from filling out applications to crafting essays, navigating financial aid, and acing admissions interviews.●Essay Assistance: Patrons receive personalized, comprehensive feedback to produce more targeted and effective admissions essays.“Most students cannot afford private admissions coaching, and this places them at a significant disadvantage. CollegeNow seeks to equalize opportunities by providing students from all backgrounds with access to premier admissions resources and live coaching," said Francesco Lecciso, CEO at Brainfuse.For more information about CollegeNow or to inquire about partnerships, please contact us at or call 866-BRAINFUSE.About BrainfuseBrainfuse is a leading provider of online educational resources, offering a wide range of services to support students and learners of all ages. With a mission to make quality education accessible, Brainfuse empowers individuals to reach their full potential. Brainfuse is committed to providing patrons with the resources and support they need to succeed in school, work, and life. After more than two decades and millions of tutoring sessions, Brainfuse is one of the most experienced tutoring companies in the nation.

