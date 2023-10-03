Porcelain Tableware Market To Hit USD 45 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Porcelain Tableware Market size is estimated to be valued at over USD 45 billion by 2032. The surging popularity of sustainable and eco-friendly porcelain tableware will positively influence the industry gains.

Request for a sample of this research report @

In recent years, the limitations in traditional porcelain production, including resource-intensiveness and the extraction of raw materials, such as clay has compelled consumers to seek products derived from responsibly sourced materials and ecofriendly manufacturing processes. Porcelain products have, thus, gained significant ground as they can be reduced to rubble and fine powder for re-entering as raw materials in the production process for new product creation. Increasing attention towards energy efficiency, recycling and waste reduction will also contribute to the product uptake.

Porcelain mugs to record considerable preference

Porcelain tableware market size from the mugs product type segment is poised to depict significant CAGR from 2023-2032. The progress can be attributed to their higher availability in a wide range of sizes, shapes, and patterns while offering optimum convenience to users in heating and cleaning as they are designed to be microwave and dishwasher safe. On account of their higher visual appeal to multiple consumers, industry players are coming up with innovations to meet the rising consumer demands. For instance, in April 2022, Noritake joined hands with Ghibli's Donguri Republic to launch My Neighbour Totoro, a spring-limited porcelain mug. Rising preference over their glass and ceramic alternatives due to lesser chances of chipping or breaking.

Contemporary Porcelain tableware to record traction

With respect to design and style, the contemporary porcelain tableware market size is likely to witness appreciable CAGR from 2023-2032. The surging need to cater to several consumer preferences and lifestyles has pushed numerous product manufacturers to focus on several innovations and modern twists. For instance, in January 2023, MetroChic partnered with Villeroy & Boch to combine contemporary design and Art Deco elements with advanced design on fine Premium Bone Porcelain for creating tableware collection of consummate and timeless elegance. Advantages, such as versatility, aesthetic appeal, quality, customization options, cultural references, and sustainability efforts.

Growing preference for household use

Based on application, the porcelain tableware market size from the household segment is slated to record significant momentum through 2032 on account of the growing interest in high-quality and chip-resistant products to withstand regular use across the residential space. Lately, several companies are offering personalized porcelain tableware with custom designs and monograms to add unique and meaningful additions to households. The rising adoption in microwave and dishwasher applications to render convenience of cleaning and usage will also prove favourable for the market expansion.

APAC to emerge as a lucrative market destination

Asia Pacific porcelain tableware market size is poised to reach considerable revenue by the end of 2032 driven by the booming e-commerce sector. The surging environmental concerns and the higher consumer demand for eco-friendly products have made way for the significant adoption of sustainable practices, further driving the demand for porcelain products in the region. The growing disposable incomes, the continuous concerns regarding food safety and hygiene and the surging preference for high-end dining experiences are other factors defining the regional industry development.

Request for Report Customization @

Porcelain Tableware Industry Participants

Some of the well-known porcelain tableware market players include Villeroy & Boch, Wedgwood, Rosenthal, Royal Copenhagen, Lenox Corporation, Royal Doulton, Noritake, Haviland, Spode, Portmeirion Group, Bernardaud, Seltmann Weiden, Meissen, Herend, and Richard Ginori.

These firms are placing targeted efforts on new product developments and partnership strategies for reinforced global presence. To illustrate, in January 2022, Villeroy & Boch introduced its Avarua signature fine porcelain line, which is ideal for fine dining experiences.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Porcelain tableware Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By product type

3.3.2 By design and style

3.3.3 By application

3.3.4 By end use

3.3.5 By distribution channel

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Pricing analysis, 2022

3.7 Technology landscape

3.7.1 Future market trends

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

3.10 Russia-Ukraine War Impact on the industry

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Global company market share analysis, 2022

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

Chapter 3 Porcelain tableware Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By product type

3.3.2 By design and style

3.3.3 By application

3.3.4 By end use

3.3.5 By distribution channel

3.4 COVID- 19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Pricing analysis, 2022

3.7 Technology landscape

3.7.1 Future market trends

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

3.10 Russia-Ukraine War Impact on the industry

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Global company market share analysis, 2022

4.4 Competitive positioning matrix

4.5 Strategy dashboard







Golf Shaft Market

Facial Tissue Paper Market

Commercial Insurance Market

Luxury Footwear Market

Setting Spray Market

Skin Care Product Market

Beverage Dispenser Market

Nail Salon Market

Laptop Accessories Market Online Laundry Service Market

Tags Porcelain tableware care Modern porcelain dinnerware Porcelain dinner sets Porcelain dessert plates Porcelain mugs Related Links