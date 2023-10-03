Interfor To Announce Third Quarter Results On November 2, 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, November 3, 2023
BURNABY, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the“Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its third quarter financial results on November 2, 2023. Information related to Interfor's third quarter financial results will be available at .
The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, November 3, 2023. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:
1-888-396-8049
The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-877-674-7070 , Passcode 026550# and it will be available until December 3, 2023 .
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 5.2 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at .
