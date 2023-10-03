Temporarytattoos Launches Women Empowerment Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowerment Temporary Tattoo

TemporaryTattoos logo

TemporaryTattoos gears up for year-end festivities. The brand offers a platform for custom designs, elevating the season's celebrations personally.

- Katie Winslow, Marketing Manager at TemporaryTattoos, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The season of festivities is close, and there's never been a better way to shine bright than with the latest offerings from TemporaryTattoos, the #1 manufacturer of temporary tattoos in the USA.With Christmas trees soon to be lit and New Year's Eve parties around the corner, jazzing up those outfits is on everyone's minds. TemporaryTattoos brings an exciting collection tailor-made for all genders and ages, ensuring everyone can join in on the fun. Those wanting something small and understated can opt for a discrete, tiny tat. Or, make a statement with bold lower back designs or chic armbands.The spotlight this season is on the brand-new Women Empowerment Collection . Empowerment is not just a trend, it's a movement, and what better way for women to wear their strength than on their sleeve-quite literally. From symbols of freedom to quotes of resilience, these designs tell a story every woman can resonate with.TemporaryTattoos isn't just about picking a design. It's about being creative. Customers can dive into the world of custom temporary tattoos where imagination is the only limit and design a tattoo that's uniquely theirs. And with options to add glitter, metallic, or glow in the dark qualities to tattoos, personalization takes on a whole new dimension."Every tattoo tells a story, and our new collections aim to make this festive season even more memorable. Whether showcasing strength, myth, or beauty, there's something for everyone," remarked Katie Winslow, Marketing Manager at TemporaryTattoos.As party invitations begin to arrive and festive outfits get selected, the true magic lies in the details. With TemporaryTattoos, individuals can truly elevate their ensemble, making bold statements. This holiday season, it's evident that many will be wearing their passions and stories-whether it be dragons, empowering quotes, or elegant designs-right on their skin.About TemporaryTattoos:Temporary Tattoos is a leading designer and manufacturer of temporary tattoos. From their Classic designs to their Metallic, Glitter, and Glow-in-the-Dark premier effects, all are proudly made in the USA.Since 1989, they have delivered millions of tattoos to schools, corporations, charities, and community organizations. And millions have enjoyed their unique stock designs that reflect their unique individuality.With a focus on product safety for all ages, they deliver fun and excitement that lets people distinctly express themselves.

Katie Winslow

TM International

+1 520-584-0001



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Other