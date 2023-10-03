Deleno IFC: Providing $5 Million Relief Fund To Help Rebuild Homes For Hawaii's Maui Island Fire Victims

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLORADO CITY, COLORADO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Maui Island fire that erupted on August 8, 2023, is the most devastating fire in the United States in over a century. As of now, this fire has resulted in over 1,200 people missing, thousands displaced, and 111 fatalities.





Large parts of Lahaina, a historic tourist town and the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, have been consumed by the flames. According to the final damage assessment released by the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency on August 30, a total of 1,724 buildings in Lahaina have been destroyed. Almost all visible structures in the area have been incinerated or damaged, leaving behind a landscape of ruins, erasing the once vibrant community.





Deleno IFC, as a U.S.-based international exchange, has consistently strived to create a reliable, secure, and innovative trading platform to meet the diverse needs of its clients. Simultaneously, its strong sense of social responsibility, service orientation, and high standards of business ethics have also contributed significantly to the field of social assistance and charity.





In recent years, the company has provided substantial humanitarian aid to people in disaster-stricken countries and regions worldwide, demonstrating its corporate responsibility and business ethics, and garnering high praise from society, institutions, governments, and industry peers:





(1) In 2019, during the unprecedented rain and flood disaster in Pakistan, which occurred once in 50 years, resulting in at least 49 fatalities and 176 injuries, the company promptly provided $1 million worth of emergency relief supplies to the local government.





(2) In 2020, when the most severe flu outbreak in 40 years hit the United States, infecting 22 million people, Deleno IFC headquarters allocated $2 million for medical relief funds to U.S. healthcare institutions.





(3) In March 2022, during the Eastern Australia floods, the company donated emergency relief equipment and supplies worth $1 million AUD to the local government in Australia.













(4) In February 2023, when Turkey experienced a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, the company provided over $3 million worth of life-saving relief supplies through the International Red Cross.





In the case of the Maui Island fire, which is not only a national disaster but also a time for all American businesses to fulfill their social responsibility, the company will not stand idly by.





Helping the disaster-affected population rebuild their homes becomes the top priority in post-disaster life. Therefore, the company's board of directors has decided to provide a $5 million relief fund to assist everyone in rebuilding their homes, with a focus on Lahaina, which has suffered the most severe damage, helping the people restore normalcy to their lives.





Simultaneously, we will closely monitor the fund allocation process, establish strict rescue details, and collaborate with the post-disaster relief and reconstruction team of the Hawaii government. According to reports from the Associated Press, the Lahaina town disaster area will be divided into 17 districts and several sub-districts, with residents gradually being allowed to return home under supervision. The first batch of residents or property owners allowed to return to their homes will be in the 1C district in northern Lahaina. They will be permitted to return home on September 25th and 26th, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., under supervision, with eligible individuals able to obtain passes in advance.





Many people fled their homes nearly seven weeks ago to escape the fire, and this will be their first time returning home. Going forward, the company will increase the relief fund amount based on the progress of Lahaina town's post-disaster reconstruction and the company's actual financial capacity.





At the same time, we will actively cooperate with relevant government departments. We believe that the resilient American people will not easily yield in the face of disasters, and Lahaina will once again flourish, full of vitality and life!





