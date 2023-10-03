Fairfax India Extends $175 Million Revolving Credit Facility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted).

TORONTO, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that it has amended its existing credit agreement with a syndicate of lenders to extend the maturity date of its $175 million unsecured revolving credit facility from December 17, 2024, to October 2, 2026, with an option to extend for an additional year. All other terms of the existing credit agreement remain unchanged.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.